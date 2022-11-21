USA - Wales

World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 21.11.2022
USA
Not started
-
-
Wales
Lineups

USA jersey
USA
4-3-3
Wales jersey
Wales
3-4-3
USA jersey
USA
4-3-3
Wales jersey
Wales
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
USA logo
USA jersey
USA
Wales logo
Wales jersey
Wales
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

USA

Wales

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
00000
1
IR IranIRN
00000
1
USAUSA
00000
1
WalesWAL
00000
