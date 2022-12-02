Christian Pulisic has been cleared to return to action for the USA national team after suffering an injury in their match against Iran.

The Chelsea forward had scored the winner for his country against Iran on Tuesday, and he told the press on Thursday that he had injured his pelvic bone in the process.

However he has now recovered meaning he will be able to take part in his side’s upcoming first round knockout match against the Netherlands.

Pulisic had to go to hospital for a check-up after a collision with the Iranian goalkeeper as he bundled the ball over the line for the winner, and Pulisic was moved to deny that he had suffered a testicular injury, as had been speculated at the time.

“It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you; I hit it well,” he told the media. “It was sore, but it’s getting better.”

He continued, saying he “didn’t get hit in the balls. I’m all right.”

Before the confirmation - announced on the USMNT official Twitter account - Pulisic had appeared optimistic he would be ready.

The 24-year-old, known by some as ‘Captain America’ due to his profile for his country, explained the process to decide whether he would be fit enough to take part.

“I’m going to go meet now with the team medical staff and make a decision on [training] today, just kind of see how I’m feeling, taking it day by day,” Pulisic added. “Right now I’m doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field on Saturday.”

There are other fitness worries for the USA side going into the knockout round, after they had also drawn against England to qualify from the group stages.

Josh Sargent was another starter against Iran, and he has an ankle complaint that could keep him out of the match.

One of the criticisms of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is the fast turnaround of matches from the group stages to the knockout rounds.

England will play Senegal in their knockout game on Sunday evening as the other qualifiers from the group, alongside the US.

