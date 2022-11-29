Wales - England

World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 29.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wales/teamcenter.shtml
Wales
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england/teamcenter.shtml
England
Advertisement
Ad

Gareth Bale denies England clash at 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his last for Wales before retirement

Wales finish their 2022 World Cup Group B campaign against England on Tuesday evening needing to win to have a chance of qualifying for the last 16. Captain Gareth Bale is set to make his 111th international appearance and says it will not be his last for Wales. Manager Rob Page has suggested there could be changes after Wales lost against Iran last time out in Qatar.

James Walker-Roberts
By
James Walker-Roberts
Updated 28/11/2022 at 17:23 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Wales jersey
Wales
5-3-2
England jersey
England
4-5-1
Wales jersey
Wales
5-3-2
England jersey
England
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wales logo
Wales jersey
Wales
England logo
England jersey
England
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Wales

England

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
21104
2
IR IranIRN
21013
3
USAUSA
20202
4
WalesWAL
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Rashford: England players lacked dedication to training before Southgate arrived

Yesterday at 17:19

World Cup

Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

an hour ago

Related matches

IR Iran
-
-
USA
29/11
England
0
0
USA
Wales
0
2
IR Iran
USA
1
1
Wales

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Wales and England with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 29 November 2022.

Catch the latest Wales and England news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.