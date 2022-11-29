Gareth Bale denies England clash at 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his last for Wales before retirement

Wales finish their 2022 World Cup Group B campaign against England on Tuesday evening needing to win to have a chance of qualifying for the last 16. Captain Gareth Bale is set to make his 111th international appearance and says it will not be his last for Wales. Manager Rob Page has suggested there could be changes after Wales lost against Iran last time out in Qatar.