Walid Regragui wants Morocco to believe they can make World Cup Final - 'I'm changing that mentality'

"You might think I'm crazy, but we want to get to the finals of the World Cup. And I'm not just saying that. We're not just going through the motions," said Morocco boss Walid Regragui ahead of his side's Qatar 2022 semi-final against France on Wednesday. Regragui saw his side spectacularly beat Portugal in the quarter-finals to make the last four.

00:02:15, 7 minutes ago