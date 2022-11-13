Former England International Wayne Rooney says that he would start Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jude Bellingham in a 4-4-1-1 formation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United legend currently manages DC United, who play in the MLS but has previously managed Derby as well.

When tasked with building a hypothetical starting eleven for England's first match at the World Cup against Iran, Rooney said: "My XI for the opening match is a positive one, a side set up to control games, but I also think there is a good balance to it. I’m going with a back four and a formation that could be described as 4-4-1-1, but which would adopt different shapes in and out of possession."

Detailing each player with a short explanation as to why he's picked them, Rooney decided to go with Jordan Pickford in between the sticks but opted for Alexander-Arnold over a more in-form Kieran Trippier. The Newcastle right-back is likely to start in Qatar, but Rooney believes that the Liverpool defender "gives you something different."

"Offensively, he’s incredible, with his quality of passes and crosses into the box, his set-piece deliveries and attempts at goal from free kicks," Rooney writes in The Times.

"Fears about his defensive vulnerability are exaggerated. Yes, he has been exposed a few times this season, but I think that’s more reflective of Liverpool as a team than him individually. The way Liverpool play, they are exposed and open when they go forward, and he is often left one v one — a scenario where it’s difficult for any defender. I think if you get the balance of the team right and have the right support in front of him, it would help Trent a lot.

"As a footballer, he’s the best right back England have."

Rooney also opted for a centre-back pairing of Maguire and John Stones: "They give you tournament knowhow. Harry was in the official team of the tournament at Euro 2020 and a lot of people’s team of the tournament for the 2018 World Cup. There has been some debate about him because he hasn’t been in the Manchester United starting XI, but I don’t have any worries about him in a tournament situation.

"What are Harry’s strengths? He is good at bringing the ball out from the back and driving forward. I’ve played against him and it’s difficult to get the ball off him when he does that. Maybe at United he hasn’t done that so much but you see when he plays for England, he steps out with the ball and he makes it difficult for the opposition forwards."

Rooney rounded out his back four by adding Luke Shaw at left-back.

For midfield, the thirty-seven-year-old "wouldn’t change from the partnership that worked so well at the Euros" opting for Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

"Phillips has been injured and there’s a risk when you go to a finals without having played much in the build-up, which is why I think Jordan Henderson will also have a big role throughout the tournament. But for the stability of the team, having Rice and Phillips in there, protecting the back four and starting attacks off, getting on the ball, is huge.

"Both can spread the ball around but just keeping it simple, and giving possession to the attacking lads, will help England. While Phillips is capable of getting forward to join the attack, I’d let Bellingham fulfil that role and keep these two in the middle of the pitch. Nowadays a lot of teams are using wide players who come inside, into the pockets, so having two midfielders there is important."

In front of Rice and Phillips, Rooney would go for Bellingham. The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder already has 17 appearances for England, and according to Rooney, he's shown "maturity" at club level that would benefit the national team.

"I’d play Bellingham at No 10, using him in that more advanced role to support Kane and exert influence on the game. I’ve played against Jude — for Derby County against Birmingham City. I saw a mentality that is great to witness in a young player. He actually man-marked me — or tried to man-mark me, because I kept taking him into different positions — but what I liked was that when I was getting the ball and passing it off, he would leave his studs in. Having the mentality to do that at such a young age — he was 16 — I loved it."

Out wide on the right, Rooney would opt for either Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka, a far from easy choice according to him: "On the right, it’s a difficult one. For England, Sterling has been very good and Saka is a top player, so I would play either of them off the right. The idea would be for Trent to push on down the flank and for them to come in to provide a second No 10. It would cause teams problems.

"I played many games with Sterling and he improved a lot. Working with Pep Guardiola at City improved him tactically and he has become good at the simple things, which maybe he wasn’t before. He can score goals, create goals, he’s quick and can beat a man. As shown in the past two tournaments, he can be a crucial player for England.

"Saka puts Sterling under pressure, though. He plays with no fear and we’ve been talking about players not being in club form, but he is the opposite: he has been in great form for Arsenal. They’re great options for Gareth and I think in different games he’ll change his team up. I don’t think anyone could complain whichever one is chosen."

On the left, he would choose Phil Foden. Calling him "England's best player," Rooney says that he would "keep Foden wide on the left side and get him getting at players, committing players one v one and putting crosses into the box, which he’s so good at."

Finally, Rooney would opt for Harry Kane up top unsurprisingly.

Harry Maguire and Harry Kane Image credit: Getty Images

"If you look at the players I’ve put around him, you could get runs in behind from Bellingham, Foden and Saka or Sterling. That would allow him to continue playing the way he does at Tottenham Hotspur, almost like Francesco Totti did for Roma: he can drop deep and play passes but also be a threat in the penalty area.

"The creative side of Harry’s game has become as important as his scoring and you see some of the passes he’s playing, and assists he’s getting, for Tottenham — it’s a huge development. I did it myself, where you go from being a centre forward to being a No 10 or midfielder."

Rooney even hoped that Kane would break his England goals record at the tournament. Rooney is the men's top scorer for England with 53 goals, and Kane is right behind him with 51.

"The sooner, the better, really. It would get it off his mind and let him focus on the games."

England start their World Cup campaign on November 21st against Iran, before taking on the United States and Wales in the group stages.

