Germany’s Hansi Flick has said his position as manager will be “worked out quickly” after his side failed to qualify for the World Cup group stages.

Speaking after the match, Flick said his future as first-team manager will be determined soon, hinting that he may resign after his first World Cup tournament.

"We'll work that out quickly, it's difficult to answer now right after the game when we're eliminated.

“We'll see about that soon."

Germany lost their opening game 2-1 to Japan, before earning a 1-1 draw with Spain to give themselves hope going into the decider against Costa Rica.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring early on before Costa Rica hit back to take the lead in the second half, but a late flurry of goals from Havertz and Niklas Fullkrug wasn’t the main talking point of the evening.

Ao Tanaka scored Japan’s winning goal, assisted by Kaori Mitoma, but there was huge controversy after a VAR check was called to see if the ball had gone out of play beyond the byline before Mitoma crossed the ball for Tanaka to poke home.

The goal was given after the VAR check had been completed, and ultimately if Spain had drawn against Japan, it would have been Germany into the last 16 rather than the latter.

Spain and Germany had four points apiece, but the former had the superior goal difference.

Japan topped the group with six points, while Costa Rica were also eliminated.

