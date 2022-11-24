Advertisement
Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest in World Cup 2022 opening match in Qatar

Denmark Assistant coach Morten Wieghorst spoke to the media on Thursday and backed Germany's protest against FIFA's clampdown on the "One Love" armband, but urged his team to focus on their Group D match against France. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before their game against Japan on Wednesday and all 11 players covered their mouths with their right hands.

00:02:15, 5 hours ago

