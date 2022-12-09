The incident happened in the final minutes of normal time when Leandro Paredes and Nathan Ake clattered into a crunching tackle.

With the ball bouncing loose Paredes wound up and absolutely hammered the ball in the direction of the Netherlands bench.

This, unsurprisingly, provoked a fierce reaction from the aforementioned bench, as they cleared out and stormed the pitch.

Meanwhile Paredes had strolled away, as if nothing had happened, only to suddenly find himself checked to the floor by an impressive Virgil van Dijk chest bump.

Paredes received a yellow for the foul and Van Dijk a yellow for his reaction.

On commentary for the BBC former England defender Martin Keown said “Leandro Paredes just booted that ball into the Netherlands dug out.

“He has caused a riot there. He is lucky. The foul was a booking in itself.”

Former England striker Chris Sutton went further on commentary for BBC Radio 5 Live saying “It’s all going off!

“What a moron. What is he thinking? Leandro Paredes just lost it.”

The score at the time was 2-1 in favour of Argentina, with Nahuel Molina scoring the opener thanks to a fine pass from Lionel Messi, with the latter doubling the lead from the penalty spot.

Substitute Wout Weghorst halved the deficit for the Dutch team and then scored a last-minute leveller to send it to extra-time.

