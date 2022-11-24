The 2022 World Cup has provided its fair share of thrills already, with two major shocks landing early on as Saudi Arabia and Japan defeated Argentina and Germany respectively.

However, fans have also had to sit through a higher number of goalless draws than usual.

Four years ago in Russia, it took until the third round of group games for a game to finish without a goal; France’s 0-0 draw with Denmark. That was the only bore draw of the entire tournament.

In Qatar, there have already been four goalless games before the first round of group games is over.

The 2022 edition has already set one record; eight teams have drawn their opening game 0-0 in the same World Cup for the first time ever.

So, is the 2022 tournament on course to break the overall record for bore draws?

What is the current record?

The record number of 0-0 draws at a World Cup is seven, shared by four different editions of the tournament.

That tally was reached in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

In Qatar, there have been four goalless draws so far: Mexico 0-0 Poland, Denmark 0-0 Tunisia, Croatia 0-0 Morocco and South Korea 0-0 Uruguay.

With two more rounds of group games and the knockout stages yet to come, there’s every likelihood that the Qatar World Cup will break that record.

When the goal fests have arrived, though, they’ve arrived in style.

Tally of goalless draws at the World Cup

Seven: 1982, 2006, 2010, 2014

Six: 1978

Five: 1974, 1990,

Four: 1986, 1998, 2022*

Three: 1966, 1970, 1994, 2002

Two: 1958, 1962

One: 2018

None: 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954

*World Cup 2022 is ongoing

