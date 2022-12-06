We are now less than two weeks away from finding out which country will be the latest to add their name to the illustrious list of teams to have won the World Cup.

Will it be a team that hasn’t won it before? A team who hasn’t won it for many years? Or maybe a team who won it relatively recently? We are still in the process of finding out.

Ad

But as we go through the knockouts you may find yourself with some questions about the specifics of the World Cup winners. Well never fear, because we can answer those questions.

World Cup Hakimi scores outrageous Panenka to win shoot-out, drops 'waddle' celebration AN HOUR AGO

Who has won the most World Cups?

Brazil have won the most World Cups with five victories, more than any other country.

The Selecao won their first title in 1958, where they were led by their all-time top scorer Pele. They beat Sweden 5-2 in the final with Pele scoring twice in a game that has the record for the highest amount of goals in a World Cup final. They would go on to defend their title four years later in 1962.

Their most recent victory came in 2002 where this time they were powered to the final by the goals of Ronaldo. He was ably supported by Rivaldo and Ronaldinho. They beat Germany 2-0 in the final.

Ronaldo spearheaded Brazil's 2002 World Cup triumph by scoring eight goals in the tournament Image credit: PA Sport

Who has won the second-most World Cups?

We have two European countries at level pegging here, with Italy and Germany, both of whom have won four World Cups.

Germany won their first in 1954 and their most recent in 2014 whereas Italy won their first all the way back in 1934, and their most recent came in 2006.

Who won the first World Cup?

It may surprise some to learn that it was actually Uruguay who won the first World Cup, back in 1930. They beat Argentina 4-2 in the final.

That was the first of two World Cups for Uruguay, who were an early force in the game, with the second coming in 1950.

Which continent has won the most World Cups?

Europe has won the most World Cups with 12 victories. They have had five different winners with Italy, Germany, England, France and Spain.

South America is second with nine victories and three different winners, namely Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

At the time of writing, Africa, Asia and North America have all failed as yet to win the World Cup.

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, you can play our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup How many times have England won the World Cup? How many major trophies have England won? AN HOUR AGO