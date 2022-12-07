Who is the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup and in the running to win the Golden Boot? With only eight teams left in Qatar there are several players in contention to scoop the prize…

Who’s the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup?

France’s Kylian Mbappe leads the way in the Golden Boot race with five goals in four games. Mbappe scored twice in the last-16 victory over Poland and will be hoping to fire France past England in the quarter-finals on Saturday

Below Mbappe there are nine players on three goals.

Those still in the competition are: Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Richarlison, Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos, France’s Olivier Giroud, England’s Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo.

A number of players have got two goals, including Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric, Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes and Argentina’s Julian Alvarez.

Player Country Goals Kylian Mbappe France 5 Lionel Messi Argentina 3 Richarlison Brazil 3 Goncalo Ramos Portugal 3 Olivier Giroud France 3 Bukayo Saka England 3 Marcus Rashford England 3 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 3 Alvaro Morata Spain 3 Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 Andrej Kramaric Croatia 2 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2 Julian Alvarez Argentina 2

How is the Golden Boot decided?

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup.

If two players finish on the same number of goals the award goes to the player with fewer goals scored from penalties, then the one with more assists. If there is still more than one player, the tie-breaker since 2006 goes to the player who has played the least amount of minutes at the tournament.

Will Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo win the Golden Boot?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both playing in likely their final World Cup and neither have won the Golden Boot before.

Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s opening game in Qatar to become the first player to score in five consecutive World Cups. However, he has not scored since and was dropped for the last-16 win over Switzerland.

Portugal face Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Messi has netted three goals so far at the World Cup and will likely be key for Argentina when they face Netherlands in the quarters.

Ronaldo has eight goals at World Cups and Messi has nine.

Who has won the Golden Boot?

1930: Guillermo Stabile (Uruguay, eight goals)

1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic, five goals)

1938: Leonidas (Brazil, seven goals)

1950: Ademir (Brazil, eight goals)

1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary, 11 goals)

1958: Just Fontaine (France, 13 goals)

1962: Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sánchez (Hungary, Russia, Brazil, Brazil, Yugoslavia, Chile, all four goals)

1966: Eusebio (Portugal, nine goals)

1970: Gerd Muller (Germany, 10 goals)

1974: Grzegorz Lato (Poland, seven goals)

1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina, six goals)

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy, six goals)

1986: Gary Lineker (England, six goals)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy, six goals)

1994: Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov (Russia, Bulgaria, both six goals)

1998: Davor Suker (Croatia, six goals)

2002: Ronaldo (Brazil, eight goals)

2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany, five goals)

2010: Thomas Muller (Germany, five goals)

2014: James Rodriguez (Colombia, six goals)

2018: Harry Kane (England, six goals)

What is the Golden Ball?

The Golden Ball award is presented to the best player at each World Cup. The shortlist is chosen by FIFA and the winner is voted for by representatives of the media.

Recent winners include Croatia's Luka Modric (2018), Argentina's Lionel Messi (2014) and Uruguay's Diego Forlan (2010)

Who’s scored the most goals at a World Cup?

France’s Just Fontaine scored 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup.

France didn’t even reach the final, as they finished third, but Fontaine’s hat-trick in the opening game was followed by two more braces and four goals in the third place play-off, with a couple more goals along the way.

He broke Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis' record of 11 goals which was set in the previous tournament in 1954.

Muller is next on the list with 10 goals in Mexico 1970, with Portugal’s Eusebio and Brazil’s Ademir on nine goals apiece.

The lowest number of goals for the top goalscorer at a World Cup is four, which was accomplished by six players in Chile 1962.

England’s Harry Kane was the Golden Boot winner last time out in Russia 2018 with six goals as the Three Lions finished fourth.

