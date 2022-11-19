When it was announced Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup , there was talk about whether matches would be played in indoor stadiums as well as questions about artificial pitches.

The intense summer heat made this a plausible move, but FIFA confirmed in 2015 that the tournament would take place during the northern hemisphere’s winter.

Are there indoor stadiums in Qatar? Will matches be played inside at the World Cup?

Technically, no. However, the Al Bayt Stadium is covered by a tent-like structure. The stadium derives its name from ‘bayt al sha’ar’, the tents historically used by the nomadic peoples of the region.

The World Cup stadiums

Do the stadiums have air conditioning at the World Cup?

Air conditioning has been installed at every stadium with the use of solar energy.

With the tournament taking place in the winter, air conditioning may not even be required in the evening games when temperatures drop to around 21-24 degrees Celsius.

“We are not just cooling the air, we're cleaning it,” professor of mechanical engineering at Qatar University Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani told FIFA.com

"We're purifying the air for spectators. For example, people who have allergies won't have problems inside our stadiums as we have the cleanest and purest air there is.

"Pre-cooled air comes in through grills built into the stands and large nozzles alongside the pitch.

“Using the air circulation technique, cooled air is then drawn back, re-cooled, filtered and pushed out where it is needed."

Qatar World Cup Stadium capacity

The final of the Qatar World Cup will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium which has a capacity of 80,000.

The next biggest stadium is the Al Bayt Stadium which can hold 60,000 people.

Al Rayyan will have three stadiums – the Khalifa International Stadium which has a capacity of 45,426, the Education City Stadium (45,350) and the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (44,740).

Doha has two stadiums with a capacity of 40,000 – the Stadium 974 and the Al Thumama Stadium. Al Janoub has the same capacity.

Stadium Where Capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium Lusail 80,000 Al Bayt Stadium Al Khor 60,000 Khalifa International Stadium Al Rayyan 45,416 Education City Stadium Al Rayyan 45,350 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Al Rayyan 44,740 Stadium 974 Doha 40,000 Al Thumama Stadium Doha 40,000 Al Janoub Stadium Al Wakrah 40,000

Are the football pitches artificial in Qatar?

In short, no. The pitches at the World Cup will not be artificial with Qatar using American grass which is set to withstand the multitude of matches in the 28-day period during the tournament.

The American grass seed has been developed by a Georgia-based company.

"The American grass seed gives you a more robust playing surface," David Graham from Aspire Turf, which is responsible for the Qatar 2022 pitches, told ESPN

"With the climate and conditions in Qatar, the playing surface wouldn't hold together without the right grass seed.”

