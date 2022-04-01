HOW DID WE GET HERE?
If you're struggling to remember how the teams which have already qualified made it this far – and, in fairness, there are 29 of them, with three more of Scotland, Ukraine, Wales, Australia, the UAE, Peru, Costa Rice and New Zealand to join them – we've covered all bases here.
WORLD CUP DRAW ON THE WAY
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the draw for Qatar 2022. While, ultimately, this is a tournament which will be defined by issues off the pitch – not least Qatar's human rights record and the dire conditions of migrant workers who have built much of the country's World Cup infrastructure – there will also be some football going on, with today's draw set to give us a clearer picture of how things will shape up on the field.
WHEN IS THE DRAW?
Today at 17:00 BST.
We'll have live text commentary of the entire ceremony, so stick with us.
WHEN IS THE WORLD CUP?
Qatar 2022 takes place in an unfamiliar winter slot, with the tournament running from November 21 to December 18.
WHO IS IN WHAT POT?
Pot 1
- Qatar
- Brazil
- Belgium
- France
- Argentina
- England
- Spain
- Portugal
Pot 2
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Germany
- Uruguay
- Switzerland
- United States
- Croatia
Pot 3
- Senegal
- Iran
- Japan
- Morocco
- Serbia
- Poland
- South Korea
- Tunisia
Pot 4
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Ecuador
- Saudi Arabia
- Ghana
- Scotland/Ukraine/Wales
- Australia/UAE/Peru
- Costa Rica/New Zealand
