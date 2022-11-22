England captain Harry Kane will have a scan on his ankle ahead of England's second World Cup 2022 Group B match against the USA.

Kane, 29, appeared to feel the effects of a heavy tackle during the Three Lions' 6-2 victory over Iran and was seen with his right ankle lightly strapped, according to The Athletic

The Tottenham hitman was upended by Morteza Pouraliganji five minutes into the second half of the game but continued playing until he was replaced by Callum Wilson in the 75th minute.

Speaking after the match, England boss Gareth Southgate said he believed Kane was "fine" following the clash: "I think Harry’s fine. It looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game.

"We took him off because we felt it was a moment in the game we could do that.”

However, Southgate and England now face an anxious wait to see if Kane will be able to play in the Al Bayt Stadium against the USA.

Although not on the scoresheet, Kane provided assists for Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford in the rout against Iran.

Kane is second on the list of England's all-time top scorers with 51 goals, and needs just three more to overtake record-holder Wayne Rooney.

Harry Maguire also went off during the opening match after receiving medical treatment following Iran's first goal, although Southgate revealed afterwards that the defender was simply unwell.

"Harry Maguire felt ill," said the Three Lions boss. "He flagged it before the goal. There was no point carrying on, but other than that there's no causes for concern."

