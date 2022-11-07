Remarkably, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just days away and this week every country is revealing their final 26-man squad for the tournament.
FIFA have set a deadline of Sunday, November 13 for each nation to finalise their squad, with provisional lists getting whittled down throughout the week.
Gareth Southgate is set to announce England’s World Cup team on November 10, which you can follow here on Eurosport.
World Cup
Martinelli and Jesus named in Brazil's World Cup squad as Firmino misses out
England have a number of injury concerns ahead of the announcement, and Southgate will soon reveal whether Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kalvin Phillips are fit to feature in his squad.
The World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18, with both England and Wales first in action on November 21.
So far, Japan, Brazil and Costa Rica have named their squads with more to come this week.
Brazil are the bookmakers' favourites, and head coach Tite included Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but omitted Roberto Firmino from his 26-man squad. Dani Alves, 39, also features.
To find out which players will be heading to the World Cup and who has been selected by each nation, take a look at the list below.
Group A
Qatar World Cup Squad
TBC
Ecuador World Cup Squad
TBC
Senegal World Cup Squad
TBC
Netherlands World Cup Squad
TBC
Group B
England World Cup Squad
TBC
Iran World Cup Squad
TBC
United States World Cup Squad
TBC
Wales World Cup Squad
TBC
Group C
Argentina World Cup Squad
TBC
Saudi Arabia World Cup Squad
TBC
Mexico World Cup Squad
TBC
Poland World Cup Squad
TBC
Group D
France World Cup Squad
TBC
Australia World Cup Squad
TBC
Denmark World Cup Squad
TBC
Tunisia World Cup Squad
TBC
Group E
Spain World Cup Squad
TBC
Costa Rica World Cup Squad
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira.
Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martínez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita.
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernández, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz.
Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas.
Joel Campbell
Germany World Cup Squad
TBC
Japan World Cup Squad
Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.
Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama.
Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma.
Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda.
Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal
Group F
Belgium World Cup Squad
TBC
Canada World Cup Squad
TBC
Morocco World Cup Squad
TBC
Croatia World Cup Squad
TBC
Group G
Brazil World Cup Squad
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.
Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.
Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.
Brazil's forward Neymar (C) celebrates his goal during the international football friendly match between South Korea and Brazil atld Cup Stadium in Seoul on June 2, 2022 Seoul Wor
Serbia World Cup Squad
TBC
Switzerland World Cup Squad
TBC
Cameroon World Cup Squad
TBC
Group H
Portugal World Cup Squad
TBC
Ghana World Cup Squad
TBC
Uruguay World Cup Squad
TBC
South Korea World Cup Squad
TBC
