Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to Ghana for his handball in Uruguay's infamous 2010 World Cup clash with the African nation.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the quarter-final in South Africa, Suarez kept out Dominic Adiyiah's header deep in extra-time with a handball on the goal-line, preventing Ghana from scoring a winner which would have made them the first ever African side to reach the last four of a World Cup.

Suarez was shown a straight red card, but then celebrated wildly on the touchline when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. Uruguay went on to win the shoot-out 4-2

Uruguay face Ghana for the first time since their World Cup Group H clash at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

Ghana would ensure a place in the knockout stages with a win, while a draw would be enough if South Korea fail to beat already-qualified Portugal in the group's other game. Uruguay have to win in order to have any chance of qualification.

Suarez was the Uruguay player selected to field questions from the media on Thursday.

One Ghanaian journalist said to him that many people in Ghana consider him "the devil himself" and look forward to him retiring, but the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker insists he cannot be blamed for Gyan missing his penalty.

"I don't apologise," the 35-year-old said.

"The Ghana player missed a penalty. Not me. I was sent off. If I injured a player I would apologise. Gyan said he would do the same."

Andre Ayew, who is the only remaining Ghana player from the 2010 squad, insists the Black Stars are not out to exact revenge against Uruguay.

"I’m the only one left in the squad from when that happened," the Ghana captain said earlier this week.

"Everyone knows how we felt. Everyone felt bad but, for me, I just want to get to the next stage at this World Cup.

“It’s not about revenge. Whether it was, or not, we’ll go with the same determination and same desire to win because we want to reach the next stage.

"I don’t think Ghana has forgiven Luis Suarez. But for me, it’s football. He took a decision. There is nothing to speak about.”

Midfielder Thomas Partey added: “History is always there. Everyone was very sad at the time. It was very difficult. This is a new generation.

"We have another chance and we have to forget what happened. This is a new time.”

