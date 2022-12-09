Hugo Lloris waxed lyrical in his praise of Harry Kane as the two Tottenham team-mates go head-to-head when England face France on Saturday

Lloris was addressing the media ahead of the World Cup quarter-final tomorrow night and spoke about potentially coming face-to-face with Kane in a penalty shootout.

“You know better than me that Harry has the ability to shoot from anywhere. He's one of the best probably at this aspect of the game,” he told the media at a pre-match press conference.

"Obviously for Harry or the other English players, they will be analysing their penalties. Then, it is all about feeling, all about the instinct that you get during the match.

"Before you get to a penalty shootout, it is the time to make the difference on the pitch. We'll see. Anything can become decisive in what will be a big game. We have to be ready for every scenario."

The Tottenham skipper spoke in more detail about his friendship with Kane and he has the utmost respect for a player that is one goal away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time record haul of 53.

“We have a very strong relationship,” he added.

“We have been playing together for nine years and know each other very well on and off the pitch. I only have positive things to say. He's a very important player for the club, and indeed for the England team as well.

"He's a real leader, an example for his team-mates and he is a top player. He's been decisive for his club and very often he makes the difference, and like all of the players on Saturday, he will be determined to try and get his team through to the next round.

Harry Kane Image credit: Getty Images

"Harry is known all over the world so I can't really add much. But he'll be an opponent. We'll both be representing our countries so our focus will be on that."

Lloris also addressed the difference of refereeing in England compared to at the World Cup, and came out fighting against suggestions that he could be the weak link for France ahead of the match.

"I have nothing to say, no message for the English media. We have to ignore it, we don't need more motivation. But we need to do our talking on the pitch.

"The refereeing is slightly different on set-pieces, more physical moments. The English players are very honest. We have to adapt and that is what I've done.

"We need to make the right choices on the pitch - we are up for the challenge."

