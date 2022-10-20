Amnesty International says human rights abuses "persist on a significant scale" in Qatar ahead of the World Cup which gets underway next month.

Amnesty report that progress has been made by the Qatari state to protect migrant workers, but weak regulations and a lack of enforcement means there is "still a long way to go".

The report says: "Despite the positive evolution of Qatar’s labour system, substantial work remains to effectively implement and enforce these [changes].

"Ultimately, human rights abuses persist on a significant scale today."

Amnesty argue that wages are withheld from workers and that there are still examples of the abolished kafala system being practiced in the country.

The human rights organisation also state there has not been enough research undertaken into the thousands of deaths of those working in construction in the country over the last 10 years.

The report finds that workers in security and domestic labour are vulnerable to exploitation with some required to work up to 18 hours a day without a day off each week.

Reflecting on the final pre-tournament report, Steve Cockburn, Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice, said: "Although Qatar has made important strides on labour rights over the past five years, it’s abundantly clear that there is a great distance still to go.

"With the World Cup looming, the job of protecting migrant workers from exploitation is only half done, while that of compensating those who have suffered abuses has barely started.

"Progress must not grind to a halt once the World Cup roadshow leaves Doha. Turning a blind eye to the abuses suffered by thousands of migrant workers over the years flies in the face of their respective international obligations and responsibilities."

The Qatari supreme committee for delivery and legacy said in a statement: "The advancements in workers’ welfare is a legacy we are very proud of, and one that we are already seeing in action. We have always believed that the World Cup will be a catalyst to accelerate positive initiatives, leaving a legacy of meaningful and sustainable progress for the country and region.

"Our progress has been recognised by one of the world’s largest trade unions, Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), the UN International Labour Organisation (ILO), and we welcome the recognition by Amnesty International, highlighting that our work has 'improved the living and working conditions of thousands of migrant workers' and that it 'represents an unprecedented and significant improvement in the living and working conditions'.

"Work is ongoing and there is of course still room for improvement. We are continuing to explore alongside key partners the opportunities to enhance the legacy that improves the lives of workers and lays the foundation for fair, sustainable and lasting reforms."

Football's global governing body FIFA said in a statement: "FIFA remains in positive ongoing dialogue with the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and all relevant authorities in Qatar over initiatives that will benefit migrant workers in Qatar long after the final game of the World Cup. Further information will be provided in due course.”

