The 31-year-old was decisive in most of his play, not only causing England to adjust their defensive shape in the first half through his floating positioning, but also registering assists for both his side's goals.

It has been a mixed time for Griezmann at club level with Atletico Madrid, but in his national colours he looks totally at home.

Eurosport France's Maxime Dupuis concurs, reckoning this to be Griezmann's "best tournament" for Les Bleus to date in his new role as a "hybrid midfielder".

"He's always been this player, even if he played higher on the pitch," Dupuis said.

"He's adapted very well to his new position, except for the first half against Poland. He was running everywhere. But he has the pace and the physicality to play two roles.

"It was [France head coach Didier] Deschamps' idea. Since the midfield was missing [the injured] Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, Griezmann got the opportunity.

"He always loved the fight. Four years ago, he was the perfect epitome of Deschamps on the field. Generous player, not interested in statistics, unselfish.

"He's the type of player every country needs."

Deschamps certainly appreciates what Griezmann brings him, with the Atletico Madrid man on a run of 72 consecutive appearances for France.

And Griezmann's assists in the win over England made him his country's record assister, with 28 across his eight-year career.

"The great strength of Griezmann, which he infuses into this France team, is to have been able to reinvent himself," Dupuis added.

"To have accepted it. Deschamps asked him to try something else, for the good of the Blues and for himself.

"And it is possibly the discovery of the year."

All of which means it has been slightly lost that Griezmann has not scored for Les Bleus in 14 appearances.

Dupuis says that could have been used as a stick to beat him with, but now Griezmann has solidified his importance to the team.

And as Griezmann said when being given his 'best assister' shirt: "There are two games to go".

France are looking to win back-to-back World Cups, which will strengthen their claim to be among the greatest international sides of all time.

Speaking about Griezmann ahead of France's clash with Morocco on Wednesday, Deschamps said: "He's the type of player who can really change a team because he's so hard-working and so technically gifted.

"He's playing a slightly different role in this World Cup, but it suits him well. As I said earlier, he likes defending just as much as attacking and being a playmaker.

"Of course, his main responsibility isn't ball winning; his left foot is so wonderful, he creates great chances for others. He's someone who always thinks of the good of the team above everything else. He's extremely hard-working, probably more so than most players."

