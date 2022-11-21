Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar - Argentina fans gather in large numbers, excited over Saudi Arabia match

Hundreds of Argentinian fans gathered in Doha on Monday to support their team ahead of Qatar World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Waving flags and wearing their national shirt, they chanted their most iconic songs and celebrated the strong Argentine supporters' presence in Doha. Fan Gustavo said the national team unites the whole country, despite the classic rivalry between local clubs.

00:02:50, an hour ago