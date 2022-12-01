Advertisement
Ad
Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar - 'It would be nice to bring trophy home in spare case' - England's Declan Rice

England midfielder Declan Rice took the opportunity to settle the 'empty case' rumour when he faced the media on Thursday afternoon in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Reports suggested that Rice had turned up to England duty with an empty suitcase ready to take the World Cup home, but the West Ham United player said the reason was much more mundane. "The case was actually for spare clothes," he said.

00:00:30, an hour ago

Related

'We will beat Australia, France, then England' - Argentina fans confident
World Cup

'We will beat Australia, France, then England' - Argentina fans confident

00:01:35

'It would be nice to bring World Cup trophy home in spare case' - England's Rice
World Cup

'It would be nice to bring World Cup trophy home in spare case' - England's Rice

00:00:30

'We want Brazil in the quarters' - Luis Enrique
World Cup

'We want Brazil in the quarters' - Luis Enrique

00:01:02

World Cup 2022: Australia 1-0 Denmark in pictures
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Australia 1-0 Denmark in pictures

00:01:12

Berhalter says Pulisic 'seems to be doing good' ahead of Netherlands clash
World Cup

Berhalter says Pulisic 'seems to be doing good' ahead of Netherlands clash

00:00:40

Pochettino previews 'emotional' and 'tough' test for Messi and Argentina against Poland
World Cup

Pochettino previews 'emotional' and 'tough' test for Messi and Argentina against Poland

00:04:23

USA's 1-0 victory over Iran to reach World Cup last 16 in pictures
World Cup

USA's 1-0 victory over Iran to reach World Cup last 16 in pictures

00:01:06

'Pretty silly' - Hazard rubbishes claims of infighting within Belgium squad
World Cup

'Pretty silly' - Hazard rubbishes claims of infighting within Belgium squad

00:01:16

Koke: Spain fear no one, even Brazil in the quarter-finals
World Cup

Koke: Spain fear no one, even Brazil in the quarter-finals

00:02:08

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up
World Cup

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up

00:02:20

More Football

'We will beat Australia, France, then England' - Argentina fans confident
World Cup

'We will beat Australia, France, then England' - Argentina fans confident

00:01:35

'It would be nice to bring World Cup trophy home in spare case' - England's Rice
World Cup

'It would be nice to bring World Cup trophy home in spare case' - England's Rice

00:00:30

'We want Brazil in the quarters' - Luis Enrique
World Cup

'We want Brazil in the quarters' - Luis Enrique

00:01:02

World Cup 2022: Australia 1-0 Denmark in pictures
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Australia 1-0 Denmark in pictures

00:01:12

Berhalter says Pulisic 'seems to be doing good' ahead of Netherlands clash
World Cup

Berhalter says Pulisic 'seems to be doing good' ahead of Netherlands clash

00:00:40

Pochettino previews 'emotional' and 'tough' test for Messi and Argentina against Poland
World Cup

Pochettino previews 'emotional' and 'tough' test for Messi and Argentina against Poland

00:04:23

USA's 1-0 victory over Iran to reach World Cup last 16 in pictures
World Cup

USA's 1-0 victory over Iran to reach World Cup last 16 in pictures

00:01:06

'Pretty silly' - Hazard rubbishes claims of infighting within Belgium squad
World Cup

'Pretty silly' - Hazard rubbishes claims of infighting within Belgium squad

00:01:16

Koke: Spain fear no one, even Brazil in the quarter-finals
World Cup

Koke: Spain fear no one, even Brazil in the quarter-finals

00:02:08

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up
World Cup

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up

00:02:20