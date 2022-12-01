Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar - 'It would be nice to bring trophy home in spare case' - England's Declan Rice

England midfielder Declan Rice took the opportunity to settle the 'empty case' rumour when he faced the media on Thursday afternoon in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Reports suggested that Rice had turned up to England duty with an empty suitcase ready to take the World Cup home, but the West Ham United player said the reason was much more mundane. "The case was actually for spare clothes," he said.

00:00:30, an hour ago