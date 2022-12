Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar - 'We will beat Australia, France, then England' - Argentina fans confident

Thousands of fans watched Argentina beat Poland on a giant screen in a park in Buenos Aires. Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, and advanced to the last 16.

00:01:35, an hour ago