As we edge ever closer to the historic 2022 World Cup, more and more teams are closing in on qualification for the tournament in Qatar.

A number of teams still find themselves with work to do however, and between now and the end of qualifying, there will be a number of twists and turns on the road to the Middle East.

Ad

Here's the state of play around the world as teams eye up a place in the finals.

Football 'A huge load off my mind' - Enrique and Morata react to Spain qualification AN HOUR AGO

Africa - CAF

The second round group stage of qualifying consists of ten four-team groups in which only the top side move into the final round of playoffs, resulting in five teams making it to Qatar.

With two matches left to play in each group, Morocco and Senegal have already sealed a playoff place with eight more to be decided.

Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mali, Egypt, South Africa and Tanzania all currently sit of their groups ahead of the last two rounds of fixtures.

Nigerian attacker Victor Osimhen (R) celebrate a goal with his teammates during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Nigeria and Lesotho at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos Image credit: Getty Images

Asia - AFC

The Asian qualifying campaign is its third round. From the 46 who originally began the process, the teams have been whittled down to two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group advance to the finals to join Qatar who qualify automatically as hosts and the two third place teams then face off in a playoff of which the winner then faces the inter-confederation playoff against a team from CONCACAF, CONMEBOL or OFC.

With just four matches played in the groups, Iran head Group A on 10 points ahead of South Korea on eight and Lebanon on five, while in Group B Saudi Arabia are top on 12 points with and Australia three points behind on nine and Oman and Japan both on six.

As things stand, all teams in both groups can theoretically still qualify and with fixtures running all the way until March, it will be some time before the picture becomes clearer.

South America - CONMEBOL

Ten teams face off in a single group with the top four teams advancing to the finals and fifth place entering the inter-confederation playoff against a team from CONCACAF, AFC or OFC.

Brazil’s 31 points has virtually confirmed the playoff spot at the very least with one more win in the group continuing their perfect record of qualifying for every finals since the first tournament in 1930.

Raphinha of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Arena Amazonia Image credit: Getty Images

Hot on their heels are Argentina on 25 points who need two wins from their remaining seven matches to seal a World Cup place.

Ecuador are currently third on 17 points with Colombia only ahead of Uruguay on goal difference and the latter in the playoff spot.

Fixtures run all the way until March.

North America - CONCACAF

The third round group consists of eight teams with the top three qualifying for the World Cup and the fourth place team going into the inter-confederation playoff against a team from AFC, CONMEBOL or OFC.

Mexico head the table on 14 points ahead of the USA on 11 and Canada on 10. Currently occupying the playoff spot are Panana.

With just six of the 14 games played however, the complexion of the table could change dramatically by the end of the qualification process.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States dribbles during a game between Honduras and USMNT at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano on September 8, 2021 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Image credit: Getty Images

Oceania - OFC

The 11 OFC teams are yet to begin their qualification campaign due to ongoing delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is currently unclear what the time-frame of structure of what the process will be and is yet to be announced by FIFA.

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'He knows a lot' - Alba praises Enrique for leading Spain to Qatar 2 HOURS AGO