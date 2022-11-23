Scans show England captain Harry Kane did not suffer ankle damage in his side's 6-2 win over Iran , according to a report.

Kane went down under a hefty challenge during the second half of the Three Lions' Group B opener, but carried on until the 76th minute when he was brought off for Callum Wilson.

Ad

World Cup 'I worry for them' - Cole believes Croatia could struggle to reach knockouts 28 MINUTES AGO

England boss Gareth Southgate had said after the game: "I think Harry’s fine. It looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game.

"We took him off because we felt it was a moment in the game we could do that.”

England keeper Jordan Pickford also allayed fears on Wednesday, telling reporters: "I think he’s good - a bit sore but he’s out on the grass today, he’s our captain and I think he’s fine.”

Kane was not in the goals in the hammering of Iran, but he did register two assists as his importance to the team was underlined once more.

The Spurs frontman is just two goals shy of Wayne Rooney's all-time record of 53 goals for England, and with his team in seemingly free-flowing form up top again, he will be hopeful of adding to that tally in Qatar.

Harry Kane #9 of England reacts to an injury during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

England are set to take on USA on Friday in their second group game, with a win all but certain to secure their progress to the knockout stages.

World Cup 'Go and do it, be strong' - Keane and Wright urge players to wear 'OneLove' armband 44 MINUTES AGO