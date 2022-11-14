Is it coming home? Maybe. We will find out soon as the 22nd FIFA World Cup is now just around the corner with anticipating building towards what will be a unique tournament in Qatar.
There are a number of firsts for the tournament: It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East, the first World Cup to be held in the northern hemisphere’s winter and it will be played in a slightly reduced timeframe of 29 days.
It’s going to be a football frenzy with four games per day during the group stages, before some likely big clashes in the last 16 and the prospect of an upset or two as the tournament approaches the latter stages.
Hosts Qatar will get the tournament under way on November 20 against Ecuador, with the final taking place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

England World Cup kick-off times (UK time)

England go into the tournament low on confidence following a disappointing Nations League campaign which led to them being relegated from League A after they failed to win any of their matches against Italy, Hungary and Germany.
Pressure has been building on manager Gareth Southgate as a nation waits to see if the Three Lions can go better than their run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
They have been drawn in Group B along with Iran, the United States and Wales.
DateMatchTimeStadium
November 21England v Iran13:00Khalifa International Stadium
November 25England v United States19:00Al Bayt Stadium
November 29Wales v England19:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

World Cup 2022 schedule

Group Stages schedule
Following the tournament-opener on November 20 at 16:00 UK time when Qatar take on Ecuador, the group stages will see four matches per day.
During the first two rounds of group games, the matches will take place at 10:00, 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00 UK time.
The final round of group games will see two matches happen at the same time, which is normal at the World Cup, so there will be two matches at 15:00 and two at 19:00.

World Cup Group A Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
Qatar v EcuadorNovember 2016:00Al Bayt Stadium
Senegal v NetherlandsNovember 2116:00Al Thumama Stadium
Qatar v SenegalNovember 2513:00Al Thumama Stadium
Netherlands v EcuadorNovember 2516:00Khalifa International Stadium
Ecuador v SenegalNovember 2915:00Khalifa International Stadium
Netherlands v QatarNovember 2915:00Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup Group B Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
England v IranNovember 2113:00Khalifa International Stadium
United States v WalesNovember 2119:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Wales v IranNovember 2510:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
England v United StatesNovember 2519:00Al Bayt Stadium
Wales v EnglandNovember 2919:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Iran v United StatesNovember 2919:00Al Thumama Stadium

World Cup Group C Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
Argentina v Saudi ArabiaNovember 2210:00Lusail Iconic Stadium
Mexico v PolandNovember 2216:00Stadium 974
Poland v Saudi ArabiaNovember 2613:00Education City Stadium
Argentina v MexicoNovember 2619:00Lusail Iconic Stadium
Poland v ArgentinaNovember 3019:00Stadium 974
Saudi Arabia v MexicoNovember 3019:00Lusail Iconic Stadium

World Cup Group D Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
Denmark v TunisiaNovember 2213:00Education City Stadium
France v AustraliaNovember 2219:00Al Janoub Stadium
Tunisia v AustraliaNovember 2610:00Al Janoub Stadium
France v DenmarkNovember 2616:00Stadium 974
Australia v DenmarkNovember 3015:00Al Janoub Stadium
Tunisia v FranceNovember 3015:00Education City Stadium

World Cup Group E Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
Germany v JapanNovember 2313:00Khalifa International Stadium
Spain v Costa RicaNovember 2316:00Al Thumama Stadium
Japan v Costa RicaNovember 2710:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Spain v GermanyNovember 2719:00Al Bayt Stadium
Japan v SpainDecember 119:00Khalifa International Stadium
Costa Rica v GermanyDecember 119:00Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup Group F Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
Morocco v CroatiaNovember 2310:00Al Bayt Stadium
Belgium v CanadaNovember 2319:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Belgium v MoroccoNovember 2713:00Al Thumama Stadium
Croatia v CanadaNovember 2716:00Khalifa International Stadium
Croatia v BelgiumDecember 115:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Canada v MoroccoDecember 115:00Al Thumama Stadium

World Cup Group G Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
Switzerland v CameroonNovember 2410:00Al Janoub Stadium
Brazil v SerbiaNovember 2419:00Lusail Iconic Stadium
Cameroon v SerbiaNovember 2810:00Al Janoub Stadium
Brazil v SwitzerlandNovember 2816:00Stadium 974
Serbia v SwitzerlandDecember 219:00Stadium 974
Cameroon v BrazilDecember 219:00Lusail Iconic Stadium

World Cup Group H Schedule

MatchDateTimeStadium
Uruguay v South Korea November 2413:00Education City Stadium
Portugal v GhanaNovember 2416:00Stadium 974
South Korea v GhanaNovember 2813:00Education City Stadium
Portugal v UruguayNovember 2819:00Lusail Iconic Stadium
Ghana v UruguayDecember 215:00Al Janoub Stadium
South Korea v PortugalDecember 215:00Education City Stadium

World Cup last 16 and quarter-finals schedule

The last 16 and quarter-finals see two matches per day, taking place at 15:00 and 19:00 UK time.
The round of 16 will happen over four days from December 3 to December 6.
The quarter-finals are on December 9 and December 10.
Last 16
MatchDateTimeStadiumMatch number
Winner Group A V Runner-up Group BDecember 315:00Khalifa International Stadium45
Winner Group C v Runner-up Group DDecember 319:00Ahmad bin Ali Stadium50
Winner Group D v Runner-up Group CDecember 415:00Al Thumama Stadium52
Winner Group B v Runner-up Group ADecember 419:00Al Bayt Stadium51
Winner Group E v Runner-up Group FDecember 515:00Al Janoub Stadium53
Winner Group G v Runner-up Group HDecember 519:00Stadium 97454
Winner Group F v Runner-up Group EDecember 615:00Education City Stadium55
Winner Group H v Runner-up Group GDecember 619:00Lusail Iconic Stadium56
Quarter-finals
MatchDateTimeStadium
Winner of Match 53 v Winner of Match 54December 915:00Education City Stadium
Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50December 919:00Lusail Iconic Stadium
Winner of Match 55 v Winner of Match 56December 1015:00Al Thumama Stadium
Winner of Match 51 v Winner of Match 52December 1019:00Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup semi-final schedule

The semi-finals happen midweek at 19:00 UK time on December 13 and December 14.
MatchDateTimeStadium
Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2December 1319:00Lusail Iconic Stadium
Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4December 1419:00Al Bayt Stadium

Is there a third place play-off?

A third place play-off will take place between the two semi-final losers on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium at 15:00 UK time.
MatchDateTimeStadium
Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF 2December 1715:00Khalifa International Stadium

When is the World Cup final?

The World Cup final is on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 15:00 UK time.
MatchDateTimeStadium
Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2December 1815:00Lusail Iconic Stadium
