The last 16 of the World Cup has just begun, but the quarter-finals in Qatar are just around the corner and it is - usually - when the competition heats up.

Next up for the Dutch is the winner of Australia's clash with Argentina later on Saturday. South Korea, Brazil, Croatia and Japan are also on that side of the draw.

The other side of the draw sees six European teams - Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, England, France and Poland - joined by two African teams, Morocco and Senegal.

Here is all the info you need to know about the knockout stages of the World Cup.

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Japan/Croatia vs Brazil/South Korea December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina/Australia December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Spain vs Portugal/Switzerland December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England/Senegal v France/Poland December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt stadium

The 2022 World Cup bracket

Interested in plotting your team's route to the final? Look no further than Eurosport's bracket below that outlines each teams' route to the final.

Who could England play in the World Cup quarter-finals?

Should England beat Senegal on Sunday, they will play either France or Poland in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Facing the defending champions would be a huge test for the Three Lions, but should they get through that it will give the team a huge confidence boost. However, waiting for them in a potential semi-final would be probably either Spain or Portugal.

Who has the easiest route to the World Cup final?

The draw is very finely balanced. However, at a push, the South American teams - Argentina and Brazil - have the marginally easier route to the final. But, of course, being on the same side of the draw, they would face each other in the semi-final.

