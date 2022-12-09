The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming to what is expected to be a dramatic conclusion.

In just a matter of days, we will know the new champions of the world as 32 teams will have been whittled down to just two for the final, taking place on December 18.

Ad

The business end of the competition sees the world’s best teams do battle with the semi-final line-up completed at the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

World Cup ‘They don’t have any’ – Deschamps says England have no weaknesses AN HOUR AGO

What does that mean for England and what is their path to the final at the Lusail Stadium? Is it finally coming home…?

Quarter-finals

Brazil topped Group G despite defeat in their final match to Cameroon and showed that very minor setback was quickly forgotten as they demolished South Korea in the round of 16.

The five-time winners go up against Croatia, who reached this stage courtesy of a penalty shootout victory over Japan , in which goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three spot kicks.

Elsewhere, Netherlands and Argentina renew their World Cup rivalry after dispatching USA and Australia respectively, while Portugal, fresh off their thrashing of Switzerland, go head-to-head with surprise package Morocco who stunned Spain on penalties.

The Three Lions go into the game unbeaten in the tournament so far and will be gunning for a third successive tournament semi-final.

However, they are up against the defending world champions and will likely have to keep free-scoring Kylian Mbappe quiet if they are to move into the final four.

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Croatia v Brazil December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco v Portugal December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium

Semi-finals

The World Cup draw will present the prospect of Argentina facing South American rivals Brazil on December 13 if both teams are successful in their respective quarter-final matches.

However, it would be unwise to write off either the Netherlands or the 2018 finalists Croatia, who are both well placed to upset the odds and reach the semis.

Morocco will be hoping to make history by becoming the first African side to reach the semis ever should they overcome Portugal, who last reached the final four in 2006.

December 14 will see the winner of this match will be up against the victors of the France and England clash, who will likely be seen as favourites to reach the final, although as we have seen, absolutely nothing can be taken for granted at this tournament.

World Cup semi-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Croatia/Brazil v Netherlands/Argentina December 13 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Portugal v England/France December 14 at 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium

The final

Should they make it through, Gareth Southgate - a master key to every heart in a nation - would now just be one win away. England will get a tough examination, should they make it, in the final showdown on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The Three Lions will expect to face Brazil or Leo Messi's Argentina. Perhaps even the Netherlands, as an outside shout, or maybe even Croatia and a chance at revenge for that painful semi-final defeat four years ago.

Denying the world a Messi World Cup win would make England almost universally unpopular - but would they care?!

World Cup ‘He’s one of the best’ – Lloris hails Kane ahead of England showdown 2 HOURS AGO