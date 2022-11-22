Part of the spectacle of any World Cup is the vibrant and varied colours and designs of all the kits worn by the competing nations.

With each kit seen to represent the nation itself, manufacturers are always keen to show off their freshest designs on the biggest stage.

Ad

However, Denmark and their suppliers Hummel will be taking a different approach when they touch down in Qatar this winter.

World Cup 'The stars in the sky aligned' - Saudi boss Renard reacts to shock win over Argentina 32 MINUTES AGO

Will Denmark be wearing a new kit at the World Cup?

Yes, like 31 of the 32 teams in action (with Canada the one exception) Denmark’s kit suppliers Hummel have provided them with three brand new shirt and short combinations for the tournament.

Why does their shirt look different to the rest of the new releases?

Denmark will play in mostly plain red home jerseys, an all-white change top and if required, an all-black third kit.

The shirt designs will be not feature any deviation from their primary colours with the detail Hummel are famed for with their shirts of the past notably absent.

Even the badge and Hummel logo will be the same colour, making them difficult to see without close inspection.

Why are Hummel doing this?

The shirt is designed in such a way to be a protest against World Cup hosts Qatar and their allegedly poor record on human rights.

The Gulf state has been dogged by allegations of mistreatment of migrant workers - including from Amnesty International - and its stance on LGBT rights.

As a result, Hummel have created these minimalist shirts as they wish "not to be visible" at the competition.

What have Hummel said?

After announcing the release of the kits, the Danish sportswear giant wrote the following on social media: “With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”

In addition, Hummel describe the all-black third kit as "the colour of mourning", to honour the workers who reportedly died during stadium construction ahead of the tournament.

Is this the only stance Hummel are taking?

The Danish Football Association (DBU) have been quite outspoken about the tournament taking place in Qatar.

In a statement earlier this year , they revealed they are working with Amnesty International to help improve the conditions of workers in the country as well as revealing a series of measures they would take leading up to the World Cup:

The commercial partners of the men's national team do not participate and do not do commercial activities in Qatar - unless the measures are activist and part of the critical dialogue.

The commercial partners of the men's national team will give up their place on the team's training clothes in favour of human rights messages.

DBU will strongly minimize its own travel activity to Qatar and only participates in activities in Qatar that are related to sports or when it can contribute politically to improving conditions for migrant workers.

DBU is in dialogue with fans and NGOs about the presence of Danish fans in Qatar, so that they are informed about the situation in Qatar and know how to behave when ticket sales begin.

DBU will continue the critical dialogue with FIFA and the organizers in Qatar and will in all contexts continue to work for the rights of migrant workers to be improved and respected.

DBU will continuously carry out due diligence on our choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to ensure that applicable labour rights are respected.

How has Qatar responded?

"We dispute Hummel’s claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives," they said.

"We whole-heartedly reject the trivialising of our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects. That same commitment now extends to 150,000 workers across various tournament services and 40,000 workers in the hospitality sector."

Who will Denmark be facing at the World Cup?

Denmark have been drawn in Group D along with holders France, Tunisia and Australia.

Fixtures

November 22 – Tunisia

November 26 – France

November 30 – Australia

Who are the kit suppliers for all the teams at the World Cup?

Nike

Qatar

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

France

Croatia

England

Netherlands

South Korea

Canada

Portugal

USA

Australia

Adidas

Germany

Belgium

Spain

Argentina

Japan

Mexico

Wales

Puma

Serbia

Switzerland

Uruguay

Ghana

Morocco

Senegal

Hummel

Denmark

Marathon Sports

Edcuador

Majid

Iran

Le Coq Sportif

Cameroon

Kappa

Tunisia

New Balance

Costa Rica

World Cup Eriksen's return for the World Cup a 'fairytale' - De Jong AN HOUR AGO