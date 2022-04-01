We can now join up some of the dots, predict who will go all the way and those that will fall at the first hurdle.

It’s not easy to break down, with some tough groups and fancied sides paired together - and it will make for a month of footballing drama from November 21 to December 18.

Qatar's big day finally arrives

Football will break new ground, with the World Cup being held in the northern hemisphere winter for the first time in the competition’s history due to the high temperatures in Qatar during the summer months.

It will also be a World Cup debut for Qatar who will be competing in the event for the first time, and they will kick off the tournament on November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

It will be a huge occasion for the host nation, and a test of their abilities on the field. Coach Felix Sanchez’s side secured a win and a draw against Bulgaria and Slovenia respectively during the recent round of international friendlies and expectation will be high that they can advance from Group A. To do that, they will need to make a positive start against Ecuador.

Host nations’ date with the Oranje

Provided Qatar get off to a decent start, their passage to the knockout stage could pivot on their final game of the group. And that will come against the power of the Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk and co. will be charged with the task of breaking the hosts' hearts on November 29.

Trans-Atlantic battle

Gareth Southgate’s England will be fairly happy with their draw, and top spot in Group B may rest on the battle with United States. Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT did not qualify four years ago, but they are now a rising force and the likes of Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna will have high hopes of pulling off a shock on November 25.

Heavyweight clash between Spain and Germany

Spain and Germany are still waiting for their group to be completed, as the intercontinental play-off is to be decided later in the year - with Costa Rica and New Zealand facing off to make up Group E.

The eye is drawn to the meeting between Spain and Germany on November 27. Spain have looked impressive under Luis Enrique, while Germany are rebuilding under Hansi Flick and will look to bounce back from the ignominy of four years ago when they crashed out at the group stage.

Date with Mane’s Senegal for England?

The crystal ball is a little foggy at this stage, but if things work to script the winners of Group B (England, anyone?) are slated to take on runners-up from Group A - which at first glance could be Senegal on December 4.

Quarter-final crackers

The World Cup never goes to script and there will be shocks, but the business end of proceedings starts at the quarter-final stage. If the teams make progress as predicted, England could face off against France on December 10. No team has defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, but this France team have Kylian Mbappe - and with him anything is possible.

Emotional highs and lows of semi-finals

Stumbling at the penultimate hurdle brings agony, as the losers have to pick themselves up for a third-place play-off. No one remembers who finishes third and fourth (checks notes, Belgium and England in 2018). The last four standing will lock horns on December 13 and 14.

The final battle

Lionel Messi one game away from cementing his legacy, Cristiano Ronaldo likewise, Kylian Mbappe making it two World Cup wins at the age of 23, or Neymar leading Brazil to the top of the tree? There are so many storylines at play, and it will unfold at the Lusail International Stadium on December 18 when two teams will meet in the World Cup final. The crystal ball is predicting a birthday homecoming party on December 20 for Mbappe.

