Qatar suffered the ignominy of becoming the first host nation to be eliminated after two games following the 1-1 draw between Ecuador and The Netherlands in Group A.

The draw leaves Group A wide open ahead of the last round of matches. Ecuador and The Netherlands are locked on four points with Senegal in third on three.

Most teams still have two games to play, with plenty to play for and last 16 spots at stake.

Here, we break down the permutations for all eight groups. How are they shaping up? And what does each nation need to qualify?

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE WORLD CUP LAST 16

WHAT DO ENGLAND NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY?

England have not yet secured qualification for the next round but are in a strong position atop Group B.

In order to be assured of qualification for the next round, England simply need to avoid defeat in their final group game against Wales. However, the Three Lions could still advance with a defeat against the Welsh. If Southgate's side do lose to Wales, they will be relying on their goal difference to see them through. Only a heavy defeat against Wales would cost England a place in the next round.

As it stands, they are on course to meet Ecuador in the next round in a rematch of their infamous round of 16 clash in 2006, but they may yet face the Netherlands or Ecuador depending on the final round of group stage results.

If England do top the group, their match will be on December 4 at 7pm GMT against the runners-up of Group A. Alternatively, if the Three Lions go through as runners-up, they will face Group B winners on December 3 at 7pm GMT.

WORLD CUP 2022 GROUP PERMUTATIONS

GROUP A

Remaining fixtures

November 29, 3pm: Netherlands v Qatar

November 29, 3pm: Ecuador v Senegal

Permutations

If the Netherlands win or draw against Qatar then they will qualify for the last 16. Ecuador will definitely qualify if they beat Senegal and vice versa. Qatar are already eliminated.

GROUP B

Remaining fixtures

November 29, 7pm: Wales v England

November 29, 7pm: Iran v USA

Permutations

All four teams can still qualify

England will be assured of advancing if they avoid defeat in their final group game against Wales. They will finish top with a win. The Three Lions could still go through if they are beaten by Wales, but would rely on other results.

Iran and the United States face each other in a virtual playoff for a round of 16. Victory for either side would guarantee progress, while Iran would also advance with a draw if Wales don't beat England.

Victory for Wales over England would not guarantee a round of 16 place. The Welsh would be relying on Iran and the US drawing or a victory of at least a four-goal margin over England.

GROUP C

Remaining fixtures

November 26, 7pm: Argentina v Mexico

November 30, 7pm: Poland v Argentina

November 30, 7pm: Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Permutations

All four teams can still qualify

GROUP D

Remaining fixtures

November 26, 10am: Tunisia v Australia

November 26, 4pm: France v Denmark

November 30, 3pm: Australia v Denmark

November 30, 3pm: Tunisia v France

Permutations

All four teams can still qualify

GROUP E

Remaining fixtures

November 27, 10am: Japan v Costa Rica

November 27, 7pm: Spain v Germany

December 1, 7pm: Costa Rica v Germany

December 1, 7pm: Japan v Spain

Permutations

All four teams can still qualify

GROUP F

Remaining fixtures

November 27, 1pm: Belgium v Morocco

November 27, 4pm: Croatia v Canada

December 1, 3pm: Croatia v Belgium

December 1, 3pm: Canada v Morocco

Permutations

All four teams can still qualify

GROUP G

Remaining fixtures

November 28, 1pm: South Korea v Ghana

November 28, 7pm: Portugal vs Uruguay

December 2, 3pm: South Korea v Portugal

December 2, 3pm: Ghana v Uruguay

Permutations

All four teams can still qualify

GROUP H

Remaining fixtures

November 28, 10am: Cameroon v Serbia

November 28, 4pm: Brazil v Switzerland

December 2, 7pm: Serbia v Switzerland

December 2, 7pm: Cameroon v Brazil

Permutations

All four teams can still qualify

Round of 16 fixtures and schedule

Saturday December 3

R16 1 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

R16 2 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Sunday December 4

R16 3 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

R16 4 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday December 5

R16 5 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

R16 6 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

R16 7 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

R16 8 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

