Louis van Gaal hit out at “negative” Dutch media coverage of his Netherlands team and said he has thought about becoming the next Belgium manager - although his wife would need to be convinced.

The Oranje topped Group A ahead of Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar, picking up seven points, to progress to the knockout stages.

Van Gaal was asked about the possibility of taking over the Red Devils job after the World Cup.

“You have to convince my wife Truus,” he said at a news conference.

“No, that's not it. I can always make the decisions freely. There are certain countries I won't go to and Truus certainly won't.

"I think Belgium is a very beautiful country with friendly people. Knokke is a beautiful beach palace. I've already thought about it.

“I already said in a Dutch interview that if we become champions, the world is so opportune that offers will come.

"For now, we are not yet. And if I have to believe the Dutch media, we won't be either."

Van Gaal has been unhappy with criticism of his side, who are yet to truly impress despite picking up two wins and a draw so far.

The veteran manager compared the situation to 2014, when he led his country to the World Cup final.

"In 2014 it was exactly the same. Extremely negative,” he said.

“Now it's the same all over again. I am used to it, the players are used to it, and we quietly move on with our path.

"If I have to believe the Dutch media, we’ll never become world champion."

The first knockout stage obstacle for the Netherlands is the United States, who finished second in Group, behind England but ahead of Iran and Wales.

"The USA is a team with lots of energy. Their players invest a lot of energy in the game. But we will do everything to beat them,” Van Gaal said.

"I think they’ve evolved well. It’s typically American, I would say, that they evolve rapidly and they have many players in European top clubs.

"The USA is a perfect example of a good team. There are countries who are not a good team, but who have high individual quality. What I've seen is a team with vision, executing the plan very well."

