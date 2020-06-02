Football

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
25 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

BERN, June 2 (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA has joined sports leagues, teams and players around the globe to express solidarity amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States.

The National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have put out statements about the racial injustice that sparked protests across the U.S. but Major League Baseball has yet to make an official statement.

From those four leagues, 74 of 123 teams (60%) have issued statements on the protests according to research by Axios.

Football

Yedlin shares message from his grandfather after death of Floyd in U.S.

AN HOUR AGO

Only four of the NBA's 30 teams have not issued releases while fewer than half (15) of the NFL's 32 teams and just a third (10) of MLB's 30 clubs made statements.

Across those leagues the loudest support has come from the players, including Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James, New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Yankees slugger Gincarlo Stanton.

Charlotte Hornets and owner and former NBA great Michael Jordan and golfer Tiger Woods, who rarely speak out on social issues, have also called for change.

The voices of outrage, however, are being heard well beyond U.S. borders.

Several soccer players protested during matches in Germany's top-flight Bundesliga at the weekend, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi displaying undershirts with the message, "Justice for George Floyd" on Sunday.

The German Football Association (DFB) said it was reviewing the incidents.

England international Sancho was shown a yellow card after removing his shirt but the DFB said it was not due to his message but because he broke the rules on removing shirts.

FIFA UNDERSTANDS

FIFA, an organisation that has had zero tolerance for players expressing personal views about politics, religion and social issues on the field, has asked competition organisers to use "common sense" with athletes who show messages of protest over Floyd's death.

In a statement on Tuesday, the global soccer body said it "fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case".

It added that applying the laws of the game was the responsibility of competition organisers, such as domestic leagues, who FIFA said "should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events.

"FIFA had repeatedly expressed itself to be resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind... FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns which frequently carry the anti-racism message at matches organised under its own auspices," it added.

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has urged cricket's world governing body, the International Cricket Council, and its member nations to speak out against social injustice.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind..." he wrote in a series of tweets.

"Now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u," the St Lucia all-rounder, who led West Indies to Twenty20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, said.

His former team mate Chris Gayle also posted a statement on social media saying "Black life matters just as any other life!"

Formula One drivers followed Lewis Hamilton's lead on Monday after he criticised those in what he called the "white dominated sport" for failing to speak out about Floyd's death.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said on Twitter he had felt "out of place and uncomfortable" sharing his thoughts on social media about the situation but realised he had been "completely wrong". (Writing by Brian Homewood and Steve Keating; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ken Ferris )

Transfers

Arteta ‘desperate’ to keep Aubameyang – but is the matter out of his hands?

2 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Man City's Foden breaks distancing rules to play at beach

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

Yedlin shares message from his grandfather after death of Floyd in U.S.

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Arteta ‘desperate’ to keep Aubameyang – but is the matter out of his hands?

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Barcelona reach agreement with Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleYedlin shares message from his grandfather after death of Floyd in U.S.
Next articleMan City's Foden breaks distancing rules to play at beach