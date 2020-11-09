Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at matches, the duo said after releasing their mission statement ahead of a proposed takeover.

The pair said their goal was to grow the club that plays in England's fifth-tier and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground.

Football Goetze form could open door for Germany return-Bierhoff 2 HOURS AGO

"This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal," the BBC quoted Reynolds as telling Wrexham supporters during a virtual meeting.

"Our intention is to become part of the Wrexham story rather than Wrexham becoming part of our story."

Founded in 1864, Wrexham has been under the ownership of its fans since 2011 and the BBC reported that a successful takeover could lead to around two million pounds being invested in the club.

The Wrexham Supporters Trust, which had previously voted to hold talks with the potential owners, will vote again to decide the club's future, with an announcement expected next week.

Reynolds and McElhenney made a big effort to charm fans, promising several times in their mission statement to always beat their biggest rivals Chester.

Wrexham were relegated from the EFL in 2008. They have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals on three occasions.

"We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible - as many games as I can make," Reynolds was quoted as saying by North Wales Live.

"We want to have a pint with the fans. You'll be fed up of us. We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force."

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's four guiding principles

Per Wrexham's website

If permitted, we’d chase that goal guided by four essential principles.

1. To protect the heritage that has made Wrexham AFC and the Racecourse Ground such a special place to watch football for the last 156 years.

2. To reinforce the values, traditions and legacy of this community. We understand and respect the intense loyalty and love for this club and how it’s woven into the fabric of the town and its supporters.

3. To use our resources to grow the exposure of the club. Of course, this would be in concert with protecting the heart and spirit of a community-led historical icon. But why can't the third oldest club in the world have a global appeal?

4. To reward the faith of the supporters who have stood by Wrexham AFC through its history by putting everything we have towards what all fans want most for their club, and that is to... WIN, WIN, WIN. Everything we do will be informed by these four principles and never one without the other. We want to be part of Wrexham's story, not drag the club into ours.

Premier League 4 truths: There is no ‘big six’, and why five-sub rule needs more support 3 HOURS AGO