Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are close to completing their takeover of Wrexham after Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members voted in favour of the move.

Founded in 1864, Wrexham has been under the ownership of its fans - WST - since 2011, but the takeover by Reynolds and McElhenney could lead to around £2m being invested in the fifth-tier National League club.

More than 1,800 members approved the proposal, which is now subject to league and FA approval.

A statement from the WST read: "The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took the time to vote and take part in the process relating to the Extraordinary Ballot. There was a significant turnout for the ballot at 91.5%.

"We are now in a position to confirm the result of the vote, which has been independently verified by Mi-Voice, the company assisting the Trust in the process. As can be seen in full detail below, members have voted FOR all three resolutions.

"As such - subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST. Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."

Hollywood duo want Wrexham to be 'global force'

Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Reynolds and McElhenney at matches, the duo said after releasing their mission statement last week.

The pair said their goal was to grow the club and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground.

"This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal," Reynolds told Wrexham supporters during a virtual meeting.

"Our intention is to become part of the Wrexham story rather than Wrexham becoming part of our story."

Reynolds and McElhenney made a big effort to charm fans, promising several times in their mission statement to always beat their biggest rivals Chester.

Wrexham were relegated from the EFL in 2008. They have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals on three occasions.

"We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible - as many games as I can make," Reynolds was quoted as saying by North Wales Live.

"We want to have a pint with the fans. You'll be fed up of us. We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force."

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's four guiding principles

If permitted, we’d chase that goal guided by four essential principles.

1. To protect the heritage that has made Wrexham AFC and the Racecourse Ground such a special place to watch football for the last 156 years.

2. To reinforce the values, traditions and legacy of this community. We understand and respect the intense loyalty and love for this club and how it’s woven into the fabric of the town and its supporters.

3. To use our resources to grow the exposure of the club. Of course, this would be in concert with protecting the heart and spirit of a community-led historical icon. But why can't the third oldest club in the world have a global appeal?

4. To reward the faith of the supporters who have stood by Wrexham AFC through its history by putting everything we have towards what all fans want most for their club, and that is to... WIN, WIN, WIN. Everything we do will be informed by these four principles and never one without the other. We want to be part of Wrexham's story, not drag the club into ours.

