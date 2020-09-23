Canadian Reynolds, famed for starring in superhero comedy Deadpool, and U.S. actor McElhenney, creator and star of sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, were revealed as the two bidders who were interested in investing in the club.

A statement from the club's Supporters Trust Board on Wednesday said 97.5% of its 1,223 members had voted in favour of continuing talks with the two actors.

"In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting," added the statement.

Wrexham, who compete in the National League and play at the 10,000 capacity Racecourse Ground, have never played in the top-flight of English football. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

