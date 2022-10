Football

Xavi: 4-0 win a 'great day for Ousmane Dembele'

"He needs to be more consistent" - Xavi on Ousmane Dembele who had one goal and three assists in Barcelona's 4-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday night. The victory included three goals inside 10 minutes from Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski. Ferran Torres completed the rout.

