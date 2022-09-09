Football

Xavi: Barcelona boss eyes 'revenge' over struggling Cadiz in La Liga match on Saturday

Following the 5-1 rout of Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League group stage last Wednesday, Barcelona travel to Cadiz on Saturday for their fifth La Liga game of the season. "A very tough and rocky rival. They are very defensive. We have struggled against them in the last four La Liga games. We tied twice and lost twice. Tomorrow is a good day for a football revenge," said Xavi.

