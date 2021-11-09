Football

Xavi: Barcelona legend takes training for the first time as he starts work as club's new head coach

New Barcelona head coach Xavi began work with his players as he took training for the first time on Tuesday. The former midfielder, who spent 17 years in the Barcelona first team between 1998 and 2015, has signed a contract, which runs until 2024. Barcelona are currently ninth in La Liga, 11 points behind leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

