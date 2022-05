Football

Xavi insists Barcelona are silencing their critics after a last-gasp win over Real Betis in La Liga

Barcelona head coach Xavier Hernandez reacted after Jordi Alba scored a last-gasp winner to snatch a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Saturday. Barcelona strengthened their hold on second place in the La Liga behind newly-crowned champion Real Madrid, who clinched the title last weekend. Real Betis remained in fifth place.

00:01:38, 3 hours ago