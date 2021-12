Football

Xavi - Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or win is 'football justice'

Xavi Hernandez took the opportunity to congratulate Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Lionel Messi. "Pep (Guardiola) who once said that it's never unfair that the Ballon d'Or should be awarded to Lionel Messi. I completely agree," he said.

00:01:23, an hour ago