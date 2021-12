Football

Xavi reacts to Barcelona drawing Napoli in Europa League play-off - 'The toughest opponent we could face'

Xavi reacts to Barcelona drawing Napoli in their Europa League play-off: "It's an opponent you usually find in the Champions League. The toughest [opponent] in this Europa League. It will be hard for us for sure, but there are two months before we meet them and hopefully we'll be in a better moment."

00:01:22, an hour ago