Xavi takes up head coach role of Al Sadd after retiring as a player

Xavi Hernandez has been appointed head coach of Al Sadd, the Qatari club have announced.

The 39-year-old former Barcelona and Spain midfielder retired as a player with Al Sadd earlier this month after making more than 100 appearances.

Via Twitter, Al Sadd confirmed: “Officially: # Xavi coach for the team from the beginning of next season. Xavi will start his duties with a team which includes Sergio Oriol, Ivan Torres, Oscar Hernandez, Jose Manuel, David Baratas, Antonio Lobo, Sergio Garcia, Antonio Tramulas.”

Xavi, who left Barcelona in 2015 to join Al Sadd on a three-year contract, called time on his playing career at the end of this season.

He won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies during 16 seasons at Barcelona and made 133 appearances for Spain, with whom he won the World Cup in 2010.

Doha-based Al Sadd play in the top tier of their domestic league, the Qatar Stars League, with Xavi helping them become champions this season for a record 14th time.