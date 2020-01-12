Xavi undecided on offer to coach Barca - club source

BARCELONA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has spoken to the club's sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar Grau about coaching the team but has not made a decision, a club source told Reuters on Sunday.

The source said Xavi, coach of Qatari club Al Sadd, is focused on Friday's Cup final against Al Duhail and has decided against accepting or declining Barca's offer.

Ernesto Valverde, who has come under pressure since Barcelona's 3-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup last week, will take charge of their next training session on Monday, the source added. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)