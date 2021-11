Football

'Xavi will bring back the happiness' - Lionel Messi gives reaction to Barcelona appointment

Lionel Messi: "I think Xavi [Hernandez] is a coach who knows a lot. He knows Barca very well. He's been there his whole life. He will bring back the happiness. He is very well respected both by the fans and the team. He knows how to pass his knowledge to the players. And I am sure he will make the team grow."

00:02:56, an hour ago