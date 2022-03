Football

Xavi: 'With this intensity we can compete with anyone'

Xavi says Barcelona atoned for their midweek Europa League lapse against Galatasaray (0-0) with a 4-0 trashing of Osasuna in La Liga at Campe Nou on Sunday. Ferran Torres scored a brace for the hosts, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riqui Puig added the others as Barcelona remain in the top four, 12 points behind Real Madrid.

