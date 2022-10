Football

'Xhaka deserved that' - Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal star after 1-0 win over PSV

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Granit Xhaka "fully deserved" to score the winning goal against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday with the midfielder having turned his Arsenal career around after storming off the pitch and being stripped of the captaincy in 2019.

00:01:15, 26 minutes ago