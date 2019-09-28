Yeovil ball boys all sent off, leaving referee to do their job

"The referee has, no joke, just sent off one of our ball boys..." said Yeovil in a Twitter post https://twitter.com/YTFC/status/1177976553738817536, which was retweeted by more than 2,000 users, before adding: "Update: he's dismissed all of them."

Local media said referee Aaron Johnson had sent off one boy for not returning the ball to a Bromley player fast enough late in the National League (fifth-tier) match at Yeovil's Huish Park.

The other boys followed soon after, leaving no-one to return the ball for the final minutes of the game, with Yeovil tweeting that Johnson himself had then been obliged to run to retrieve a ball. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)