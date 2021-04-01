Published 01/04/2021 at 14:33 GMT | Updated 01/04/2021 at 14:33 GMT

Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins has died aged 32, the National League club have announced.

He joined Yeovil from Forest Green in 2019.

"All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins," Yeovil wrote in a statement

The Emirates FA Cup Mourinho hails Sanchez after debut: 'He brings maturity and class' 26/01/2018 AT 22:32

"Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time. The club will make no further comment at this time.

"Our game with Altrincham tomorrow has been postponed."

The Emirates FA Cup Sanchez shines on debut as Man Utd dispatch Yeovil 26/01/2018 AT 18:11