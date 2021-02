Football

'Yes, I can't believe it but yes' - Emotional Jurgen Klopp concedes title after loss to Leicester

Jurgen Klopp looked bereft of ideas as he conceded Liverpool's Premier League title following the club's 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday. The Reds conceded three goals in the final 15 minutes as they slipped to defeat at the King Power Stadium, and now lie 10 points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table having played two games more.

00:00:13, 136 views, 3 hours ago