Yokohama beat rivals Tokyo to secure J.League title

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yokohama Marinos eased past title rivals FC Tokyo 3-0 on Saturday to clinch their first J.League trophy since 2004.

Yokohama, led by former Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou, dominated from the start and took a 2-0 lead into halftime courtesy of Thai defender Theeratorn Bunmathan’s deflected effort and Brazilian forward Erik’s neat finish.

Despite having goalkeeper Park Il-Gyu sent off midway through the second half, Yokohama wrapped up the win courtesy of substitute Keita Endo’s counter-attack goal with 13 minutes remaining.

“We played fantastic football. The players deserve this as they have played fantastic football all year,” said Postecoglou.

“Very proud of the players, the staff and we have fantastic supporters so I am very happy for everyone.”

Second-placed Tokyo came into the match needing to win by four goals to bring a first J.League title back to the capital but that never looked likely as Postecoglou’s side attacked with the fervour and precision that has served them so well this season.

Yokohama have scored more goals than anyone else this season and posses the league’s top goalscorer in Brazilian Marcos Junior, but their opening goal came from an unlikely source.

Full back Bunmathan’s speculative effort on 26 minutes took a heavy deflection off Tokyo captain Keigo Higashi and looped over the goalkeeper, leaving the crowd at Yokohama Stadium dreaming of a first title in 15 years.

Erik’s goal shortly before halftime all but secured the title and left Tokyo an almost impossible task of having to score six goals in a half to get their hands on the trophy.

Park’s sending off for a rash challenge on Tokyo striker Kensuke Nagai with 30 minutes remaining would have made only the most pessimistic of Yokohama fans worry but Endo’s goal on 77 minutes put all fears to rest.

Yokohama finish the season on 70 points, six clear of Tokyo in second. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Michael Perry)